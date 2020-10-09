Mom and dad pull over for highway birth, ‘We knew she was coming fast.’

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It was time! The baby was on the way! Mom and Dad jump in the truck and head down UtahshHighway 89 to get to the birthing center. But try as they might, they didn’t make it, and their new daughter was delivered on the side of the road.

Safe, sound and healthy with both parents extremely grateful it all went well.

Kirk and Mariah Simmonds had no idea their late-night run to the medical facility would end in the moment of a lifetime on Highway 89, but it did. Once they pulled over, their daughter was born at 1:45 a.m.

ABC4 News talked with an exhausted Mariah about her daughter’s birth.

“We knew she was coming fast, we were in a panic driving down highway 89 as fast as we could.” Maria said, “My husband asked if we could pull over, I told him to drive faster but the contractions were there and then so was she, my husband pulled over and we delivered her the rest of the way. I held her to my chest and we drove to the birthing center, surprised at the crazy adventure.”

Mom, Dad, and Baby Macy are home resting.

Mariah said “I felt like I was a Wonder Woman, this crazy adventure was empowering, amazing and very exhausting”

Mom’s opinion of how Dad handled the birth on the side of the road? “I’m very happy, he was a huge part of this and he does not get the credit he deserves.”

And just for the record, Baby Macy weighs 7lbs 5 oz and is 21 inches long.