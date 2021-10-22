Mobile tour aimed at Utah Hispanic community to promote benefits of COVID-19 vaccines

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: In this photo illustration, a medical syringe and vials of the Pfizer US pharmaceutical corporation and BioNTech German biotechnology 2021 company logos are seen on October 03, 2021 in New York City. Pfizer and BioNTech announced its conclude phase 3 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate with 95% primary efficacy analysis, as the media reported on 18 November 2020. (Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Pfizer/BioNTech)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- UnidosUS (formerly known as National Council of La Raza) will bring its “Esperanza Hope for All” Mobile Tour to Utah. The aim of the tour is to educate hard-to-reach Hispanic communities in Utah on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses.

The tour will run from today through Oct. 31 visiting mostly Latino/Hispanic communities in Salt Lake County, including those living in rural and urban areas where health resources are lacking or are difficult to access.

Tour events will take place every Saturday and Sunday. The specific dates, times, and locations are:

Saturday, Oct. 2

10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Salt Lake’s Indoor Swap Meet

1500 West 3500 South

West Valley City, UT

Sunday, Oct. 24

6:00 am to 2:00 pm

Redwood Swap Meet

3688 South Redwood Rd

West Valley City, UT

Saturday, Oct. 30

6:00 am to 2:00 pm

Redwood Swap Meet

3688 South Redwood Rd

West Valley City, UT

Sunday, Oct. 31

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Azteca Indoor Bazaar

3952 West 3500 South

West Valley City, UT

“It’s imperative that our community is properly educated in-language and in-culture regarding COVID-19 and the vaccines,” said UnidosUS Vice President of Health, Rita Carreón, “Because of their overrepresentation as essential workers and/or limited access to care, Latinos are more likely to be at higher risk for hospitalization or—even worse—die from COVID-19.”

Fighting misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda about vaccines is imperative, Carreón said. The tour delivers information that is accurate in an environment that is safe and culturally sensitive to the Hispanic community.

According to UnidosUS’s press release, the mobile tour has reached around 30,000 people and disseminated culturally relevant and verifiable information inviting the Latino community to make the best-informed decision regarding the vaccines.

Esperanza Hope for All’s vaccine equity efforts are backed by funding from a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health, AARP, The Rockefeller Foundation, Walmart Foundation, and The Pfizer Foundation.