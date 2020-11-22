Mobile COVID-19 testing rolls into Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Intermountain Healthcare mobile testing unit rolled into Ogden, providing free tests for community members.

The testing took place at Odyssey Elementary.

Walk up tests not requiring were registration were available (for Saturday only).

Testes were also available to everyone regardless of symptoms.

For more information on when and where the next free testing day will be held keep an eye on ABC4.com

