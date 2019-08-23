Newsfore Opt-In Form

Two people hit, killed by vehicle on Main Street in Moab

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police and medical personnel are responding to a crash involving pedestrians Thursday evening.

The incident happened on Main Street in downtown Moab.

The Moab Chief of Police confirmed two people, a male and female victim (unknown ages) were killed in the crash. Police say there were attempting to cross the street outside of a crosswalk.

Police say Main Street is closed from Kane Creek to 500 West as police and EMS work to clear the crash.

All traffic is being diverted along a bypass using Kane Creek to 500 West.

Moab police are expecting the bypass to be in place for hours and ask everyone to stay out of the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

