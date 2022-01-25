Moab Police Chief returns to work, but will be in a ‘transitional’ role

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – After deciding to take a leave in the midst of an investigation into his department’s handling of an incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, the Moab Police Chief has returned to work.

Moab Police Chief Bret Edge was out for federal Family Medical Leave Act time since the end of September.

In a statement, the city of Moab says Edge is “certified to return to duty and is back on the job immediately effective Monday, Jan. 24.

The city says Edge will serve in the “position in a transitional role and the city will be seeking alternative leadership.”

On Jan. 12, a review of Moab Police’s handling of the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie incident in August of 2021 was released.

The report stated:

“After reviewing all the information and speaking with the officers, I am confident and comfortable in stating the mistakes that were made were not made intentionally. The officers did not know what they were doing was wrong at the time and did not make the decision to benefit themselves in any way. They both believed at the time they were making the right decision based on the totality of the circumstances that were presented.”

Although the report stated that “unintentional mistakes” were made, Moab city officials confirmed on Jan. 20 that they are seeking additional domestic violence training for officers.

In mid-August, Moab Police stopped Petito and Laundrie near Arches National Park after receiving a call that the pair may have been involved in a domestic incident in Moab. During their time speaking with the couple, officers determined Petito was the primary aggressor, despite witnesses saying Laundrie had hit her and opted not to arrest either.

By the time Moab Police spoke with Petito and Laundrie, they were already a number of weeks into a cross-country road trip. Less than a month later, on September 11, Petito’s family in New York reported her missing. Eight days later, Petito was found dead in Wyoming.

In the days after Petito was reported missing, Moab Police released body camera footage, the police report filed, the initial call to 911 by a witness, a witness report, and – most recently – the dispatch audio between dispatchers and responding officers.