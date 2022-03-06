MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A multiple-vehicle crash occurred on SR 191 at milepost 151 on March 2, about 23 miles north of Moab when the car crashed over the centerline. The second vehicle, a Semi truck, was heading northbound when the suspect crossed over the centerline. From there, the first and second vehicle record in the incident struck each other.

From there on out, the 66-year-old driver, Christopher J Quinn of Anaheim, Cali., of the Jeep Wrangler died on the scene. The 38-year-old female passenger survived and was transported to nearby hospital suffering minor injuries.

Following the incident, SR-191 lanes were closed for roughly two-and-a-half hours. Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the crash.