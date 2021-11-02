Mitchell, Conley combine for 66 points in Jazz 119-113 victory over Sacramento

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and Mike Conley add a season-best 30 points, lifting the Utah Jazz to a 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Conley scored 13, including three 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter, and Rudy Gobert made six clutch free throws down the stretch to move Utah to 7-1 on the season. Gobert had 12 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots.

“Me and Don kind of have a non verbal communication,” Conley said. “He looks up at me, hands on his knee, tired, and I’m like, alright I’ll take the ball for a few possessions. I think it was one of those games where me and Don had it going, and in those moments you have to go with what’s working.”

This win wasn’t easy for Utah. The Kings kept hanging around and cut the lead to 115-113 on Harrison Barnes’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining.

Mitchell made two free throws while Buddy Hield jawed with him. Gobert forced Barnes into a tough shot on a drive and then blocked Davion Mitchell’s shot on the next possession to seal the win, Utah’s sixth straight over the Kings.

The game was tight throughout with neither team leading by more than single digits. Sacramento (3-3) took its final lead of the game on Richaun Holmes’s tip-in with 5:02 remaining to make it 102-101.

Barnes led the Kings with 23 points and Hield had 19. Seven Sacramento players scored in double figures.

The Jazz have been struggling from the 3-point arc and went 4 of 25 in first half, missing 10 in a row at one point. But the Jazz used the long ball to gain advantage in the second half, especially behind Mitchell and Conley. The pair combined to go 11 for 21 from beyond the arc.

Last season, the Jazz set the NBA record for most 3-pointers made per game in a single season at 16.8 per game. In a regular 82-game season, they were on pace for 1,378 from deep, which would have easily topped the Houston Rockets’ mark of 1,323 in 2018-19. But this year has been a different story, and Utah is at 32% on 3s.

Last year’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson continues to struggle. After making at least one three-pointer in 99 consecutive games, Clarkson has now gone back-to-back games without a three. He has missed his last 38 three-pointers, and was 0 for 11 against the Kings Tuesday night.

Mitchell scored 17 points in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to shake Sacramento, which trailed 90-87 entering the final period. However, he had one play that deflated Kings’ spirit.

Mitchell missed a 3-pointer, ran to grab the rebound and then made a layup as the Kings stood and watched. Sacramento coach Luke Walton was visibly upset and called a quick timeout.

Fox was shooting just 37.7% overall and 17.1% from 3-point range and struggled again versus Utah. He had eight fourth-quarter points to keep the Kings close. The Sacramento point guard is now 9 of 34 in two games against the Jazz.

The Jazz tip off a three-game road trip Thursday at Atlanta.