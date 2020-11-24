Mississippi man who killed wife then fled to Utah headed to prison

A Mississippi man who killed his wife, burned her body, then fled to Utah has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Charles Eugene Bowman pleaded guilty last month to the charges and was sentenced on Monday on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, The Sun Herald reported.

Bowman declined to say anything in court before the judge sent him to prison and fined him $25,000.

Kathleen Bowman’s children reported the 61-year-old woman missing on June 29, 2018, saying they hadn’t seen or heard from her since Mother’s Day.

Pearl River County sheriff’s deputies found her charred remains in a metal bucket at their home after Bowman disappeared. He was arrested in July 2018 at a popular campground near Bear Lake.

PRIOR STORY

RICH COUNTY (News4Utah) – The United States Marshals Service – Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (VFAST) captured a man wanted for murder in Mississippi.

Charles Eugene Bowman, 61, is believed to have killed his wife in Pearl River County, Mississippi. She was last seen alive on May 17, but her remains were found on their Mississippi property.

A Division of Natural Resources agent spotted Bowman near his car Thursday. He was arrested at a campground on the east side of Bear Lake. VFAST said he was taken into custody without incident.

Before his arrest, Bowman was spotted in several locations around Utah.

Surveillance video shows he was seen on July 7, 2018, in the area of 3300 S 300 W in Salt Lake City leaving a motel and driving a 2006 Nissan Maxima with a handicap Mississippi license plate, D2745.

Additional surveillance footage from the afternoon of July 9 captured Bowman in downtown Salt Lake City. He was last seen wearing a black US Navy hat with yellow lettering, sunglasses, and a blue polo shirt.

The United States Marshals Service believed he was using hotels in and around Salt Lake City and campgrounds within an hour driving distance of Salt Lake City.