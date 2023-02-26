A missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was stabbed last week. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recovering from severe wounds after he was stabbed in Colombia on Friday, Feb. 24.

Maxwell Fish, a 19-year-old missionary serving in Popayan, Colombia, was reportedly stabbed in the collarbone area, hitting an artery. His companion pulled him to a member of the church’s home and the member drove them to a hospital.

Fish’s parents flew out to care for him on Friday and have been posting updates and prayer requests throughout the weekend on social media. Nichole Lybbert Fish, Maxwell’s mother, said “messages are coming from literally around the globe” as news spread of her son’s critical condition.

Surgeons in Colombia induced a coma and performed multiple surgeries to reconstruct the artery, repair the veins and replace the collar bone. Nichole Lybbert Fish, Maxwell’s mother, reported that the surgery was a “complete success” and thanked everyone from around the world who prayed on their behalf.

“We left Max and staying in a hotel close by. We are being upheld and sustained through your prayers. It’s not been an easy day but we are held together by y’all prayers for our family. Thank you,” Nicole Fish wrote.

As of Nichole Fish’s last update seven hours ago, Maxwell is still in a coma but doctors said they plan to slowly wake him up. His blood is flowing properly and they will not need to amputate his arm.

“This scary part is done and more healing to come,” she wrote in a post.

