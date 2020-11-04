Missionary assignments begin again in a ‘limited, deliberate and cautious’ way

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced “limited, deliberate, and cautious” missionary assignments would begin outside the country where the missionary is from.

Church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff said:

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many missionaries have accepted reassignments to serve in their home countries due to challenges posed by the coronavirus. We are grateful for their faith and optimism in these extraordinary circumstances.”

“At this time, the Church has begun sending a very limited number of these missionaries to assignments outside their home countries. This process is deliberate and cautious. Because of the ongoing pandemic, all missionary travel is dependent upon local conditions and air travel restrictions, and some missionaries may not depart for several months. We recognize conditions can change rapidly, and we will continue to closely monitor world events and make adjustments as needed. The safety of our missionaries and those they serve is our top priority.”

“Once scheduled for travel, mission offices will notify missionaries who will then share their itineraries with their families. We ask that missionaries and their families not contact the Church Travel Office, embassies, or consuls about their travel plans or documents. When traveling, missionaries will be instructed to follow established public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After they arrive in their new assignments, missionaries will quarantine for the required period and then take part in activities appropriate to local circumstances.”