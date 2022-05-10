TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman who has been missing for over a week has been found dead.

Authorities have confirmed the victim’s identity as Brooklyn Tyree, 23.

Brooklyn was last seen on May 3 and the suspect, Brandon Zipperle, was likely the last person to have seen her. Tyree is a mother of a seven-month-old son, Braxton, and was working as a caregiver for adults with special needs, according to the family’s attorney.

A Tooele County Attorney says Tyree’s body was discovered sometime over the weekend. Authorities have also confirmed the suspect, Zipperle, has been taken into custody. Officials say another unidentified woman is also in custody at this time, although her relationship with the suspect is unknown.

Authorities say Tyree’s body was found near a five-mile pass between Utah County and Tooele County.

Her body was reportedly discovered by a father and his son who spotted a “red clump” on the road. Upon closer inspection, officials say the body was wrapped inside a sleeping bag where Tyree appeared to have been shot in the head.

Zipperle has been arrested on several charges before including aggravated assault and attempted theft.

In a Nov. 2021 incident, police say Zipperle allegedly assaulted a man at a Tooele campsite.

The victim told officers Zipperle had physically assaulted him and fired multiple gunshots in the air, with one shot aiming in his direction. The victim says Zipperle threatened him further saying, “Imma put a bullet in your head.”

When the victim went to grab a reportedly unloaded shotgun to “feel safe” he claims Zipperle told him, “Put the gun down or imma bury you,” while pointing a 9mm handgun at him.

As the victim was walking away, he says Zipperle began assaulting him and “stomped on his head and ribs” while he was on the ground.

No further details have been released on the case of Zipperle’s arrest in connection to Tyree’s death at this time.

ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz will have the full story and exclusive details on the case airing tonight at 6 p.m.