PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A missing Utah man last seen walking out of a hotel in Provo in Jan. 2022 has been found dead, according to police.

Provo Police have identified the missing man as Andrew Gulledge, 41.

Gulledge, a man from North Salt Lake, was last seen on New Year’s Day 2022 around 11 p.m. walking out of the Marriott hotel in the downtown Provo area.

Since that night, Gulledge disappeared and authorities have been searching for him since.

Police received a tip on April 6 that Gulledge was last seen hiking on the Y Mountain Trail in Provo.

While searching the area, rescue crews discovered human remains.

A medical examiner has now positively confirmed the remains belong to Gulledge.

Gulledge leaves behind two children and a wife.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” says Provo Police.