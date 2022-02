MISSING: Silver Alert activated for elderly Ephraim woman

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for Ephraim resident Margaret Shirleen Peterson.

Peterson was last seen on Feb. 3 at 2:15 a.m. at 55 S 200 E, Ephraim.

Peterson is an 86-years-old caucasian woman standing at 4 feet 10 inches and weighing at 85 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a teal nightshirt, Depends underwear and eyeglasses.

Peterson suffers from dementia and has been known to have hallucinations.

If you have seen this woman, please call the Ephraim City Fire Department at 435-835-2345.