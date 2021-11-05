MISSING: Police searching for two missing women traveling from Oregon to Utah

PENDLETON, Oregon (ABC4)- Police in Oregon are asking for the public’s help in finding two women who went missing while traveling from Oregon to Utah.

Authorities say they are looking for 84-year-old Dorothy “Kae” Turner and 58-year-old Heidi Jo Turner. Pendleton Oregon Police Chief Charles Byram tells ABC4 a call came in on Thursday from a family member who lives in Utah who reported them missing. Kae and Heidi left Pendleton on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and were driving down to Salt Lake City for a funeral.

They were driving a gold 2015 Chrysler Town & Country, Oregon license plate 432 MDR. The family told police their last contact was by telephone when they said they were on an “unusual route” in Idaho. Neither Kae nor Heidi have answered the phone since that conversation. Chief Byram said both of them possibly took a route through Downing, Idaho and Logan, Utah.

A press release from the police department said It was possible their license plate was read at Mile Post 1 on Interstate 90 near Post Falls, Idaho. Kae and Heidi were also reportedly seen in Franklin, Idaho. The most recent sighting was today, Nov. 5, at 5:00 a.m. when a truck driver said they saw a vehicle matching the description of Kae and Heidi’s vehicle at a Little Stinker’s truck stop on Exit 13 on Interstate 84 near Payette, Idaho.

Kae is described as 5-feet 7-inches, 225 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Heidi is described as 5-feet 6-inches, 290 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Chief Byram told ABC4 the family confirmed that Kae suffers from dementia and Heidi suffers from other mental health issues.

Pendleton Police are asking for anyone with information on Kae’s or Heidi’s whereabouts to contact the Umatilla County Dispatch Center at (541) 366-3650