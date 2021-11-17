MISSING: Police searching for a 74-year-old woman from Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old woman who has been missing since early Wednesday afternoon.

Betty Rock is described as a “petite”, Native American woman with white hair. Police say Rock was last seen w wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes with a floral purse.

Rock went missing from 5415 S. Eastview Drive in Kearns around 12:30 p.m. Police say she has early-onset dementia, diabetes, and high blood pressure.



If you see her, please call Unified Police Department.