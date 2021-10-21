UPDATE: Silver Alert for at-risk elderly man canceled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police have canceled the silver alert for an at-risk elderly man that was issued late Thursday afternoon.

THURSDAY 10/21/21 5:13 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police issued a silver alert for an at-risk elderly man late Thursday afternoon.

Ralph McFalls, 77, was last seen on Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of South Green Street. Police say he could’ve been wearing a turquoise or white t-shirt, jeans or grey sweatpants, and a heavy, puffy blue ski coat.

We are currently looking for a missing, at-risk elderly adult. Ralph McFalls was last seen in the 2500 block of South Green Street last night. Anyone who sees Mr. McFalls or knows his whereabouts should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-194115. #SLC #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/7FpQokIPgz — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 21, 2021 Courtesy: SLCPD

McFalls is 5’10, 140 pounds, he has black hair, brown eyes, and walks with a slouch. He also may possibly go by the nickname “Matt.”

Salt Lake City Police say McFalls is considered an at-risk adult due to his age and because he is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Police ask that if you have information regarding his whereabouts to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-194115.