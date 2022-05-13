MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man who was last seen on April 18 has been found dead in a hiking area in Millard County on Thursday.

The Millard County Sheriff’s Office confirms the identity of the discovered body is Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 21, from Longview, Texas.

Brantley’s body was found in the Notch Peak area in Millard County. The cause of his death is not yet known as authorities continue investigating the incident.

Officials had been searching for Brantley after his car was found abandoned in the West Desert near the Notch Peak and Tule Valley area.

Deputies say his cellphone was left inside the vehicle at the time.

The Millard County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the incident saying:

“Our deepest condolences go out to Jonathan’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. We express gratitude to all who put forth efforts in the search for Jonathan including those who spread the news of his search via social media.”