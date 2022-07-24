LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department in Mohave County, Arizona, is now using tracking dogs to locate a missing trucker out of Layton, Utah, after a helicopter search was thwarted by thick brush.

On Sunday morning, 49-year-old Layton resident Beau Riddle’s truck was found lodged behind storage trailers about 200 yards away from a gas stop in Littlefield, Arizona; a town placed along the state strip between Utah and Nevada.

At this time, Riddle’s family fears foul play may have been a contributing factor in his disappearance. “I’m worried there’s been foul play. I’m cautiously optimistic but it doesn’t look good,” said John Riddle, Beau’s father.

Riddle was last heard from on Friday, shortly after he delivered a fifth-wheel trailer for his new employer in Littlefield, Farm Boy Towing. According to officials, the businesses’ manager, Adrianne Nelson, said that Riddle’s last text message to her was regarding a “nervous breakdown.”

By 4:47 p.m. on Friday Nelson had fallen out of touch with Riddle. “I’m confused and heartbroken for his family,” said Nelson. “I want him to be found safe.”

Although Layton Police Department entered Riddle into a missing person database and sent out an Attempt to Locate request for him to agencies in Utah, Arizona, and Nevada, an Endangered Missing Advisory was never issued.

“I’m just really concerned about his safety and well-being,” said Kim Riddle, Beau’s wife. She went on to add that her husband had seemed well all week and expressed excitement about how his new truck.

The missing trailer was found on Saturday, while the missing truck was found on Sunday after law enforcement received tips on it’s location through social media. At this time, Riddle is still missing.

Riddle is described as 5’6″, 240 pounds, with brown hair and a closely shaven beard. At the time of his disappearance Riddle was driving an orange Dodge Ram truck with “Farm Boy Towing” painted on the side with Arizona License Plate AL24865.

Beau Riddle (Courtesy of Paul Murphy)

Missing Truck (Courtesy of Paul Murphy)

Anyone with information on Riddle’s whereabouts is advised to contact the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300 or the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department at 928-768-7055.