WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah woman has been missing for over a week, and her family, authorities, and local community members said they are working hard to find her.

Reggie Katherine Haymond, 26, was last seen June 24 around 9 a.m. leaving her parent’s home, where she resides, in West Valley City. According to her family, she became upset that morning and tried to take her mother’s car. However, after her mother said no, Haymond left on foot.

Haymond reportedly left behind her cell phone, her ID, her wallet, and all her other belongings. Her mother, Katie Brozovich Nielsen, said that because Haymond regularly smokes she would need her ID with her. Haymond’s cigarette of choice is reportedly American Spirit Black.

Haymond is a 6 ft tall white woman with brown curly hair, hazel eyes, and a visible Lotus flower tattoo on her throat. Reportedly, she was last seen wearing a red hoodie and harem pants. Harem pants are baggy, long, dropped-crotch pants.

In an attempt to find Haymond, her family, working together with her close friends, has created a Facebook page called ‘Find Reggie Katherine,’ where they coordinate search efforts, organize events to hand out flyers with information, and share Haymond’s photos.

According to the Facebook page, her family acquired camera footage from several neighbors in an attempt to see which direction Haymond was headed when she left.

The family reported that because a lot of homes in their neighborhood have cameras that only activate with up-close activity, or by hitting the doorbell, they haven’t had any luck. They said they are still waiting for footage from two neighborhood homes that are currently out of town.

According to Nielsen, officers with the West Valley Police Department visited their home on Friday night around 12:30 a.m. to look through Haymond’s room and speak to Nielsen about Haymond’s disappearance. She said they told her about several leads they were working on.

The authorities reportedly followed up on a lead that she was seen at a home nearby but were unable to get in touch with the homeowner, Nielsen reported. They also reportedly followed up on a lead that she was seen in Wendover at a Mcdonald’s, and a lead that she was seen on the Trax.

Several people on Facebook reportedly said she was seen with a guy she met on Tinder, but according to Nielsen it’s not likely he is involved. She said the authorities got in touch with the Tinder man to investigate. Authorities said the Tinder man said he last saw Haymond on Father’s Day, and they said they felt he was being honest.

But Nielsen said she still felt that the authorities could be doing more.

“They’re not taking it as seriously as they should,” Nielsen said she understands that Haymond is an adult, and the authorities may believe she just ran away, but “it’s not characteristic of her at all.”

If anyone has information or possible sightings, they should contact West Valley Police at (801)-963-3300 with the case number #WV23542-05, or Nielsen at (801)-819-5858.

ABC4 reached out to West Valley Police Department, and they gave us the following statement:

“She is an adult and left on her own accord. She has been spotted at Liberty Park drum circles. This is one of those cases where adults have the right to leave and not notify their families. We do not have any evidence that she is in danger.”