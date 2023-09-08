ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A runaway teen has been missing out of St. George for more than a month, according to St. George Police.

Police said Rylee Quinn Browne, 17, was last seen in the area of 530 West St. George Blvd. She is reportedly 5’5″ tall, 135 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Courtesy of St. George Police

Browne ran away from her foster family on August 9 at around 7 p.m., according to police. The clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

“It is illegal to harbor a runaway,” St. George Police stated. “We ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rylee Browne call police immediately.”

You can reach St. George Police at 435-627-4300. Please reference incident 23P020996.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.