OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden boy is reportedly missing, according to the Ogden Police Department on Facebook.

On Saturday, July 29 at about 9 p.m., Griffin Davis, 17, failed to return to Ogden after a trip to Lagoon, according to police.

His family is reportedly concerned due to a history of mental health issues.

Davis is described as a white male, approximately 5’5” and 165 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair that is currently dyed blonde. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt, and blue and white basketball shoes. He was seen carrying a backpack and has a rose tattoo on his forearm.

The Ogden Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Davis. If he is located or you have information, contact the police at 801-395-8221.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.