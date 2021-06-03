Missing in Utah: What happened to Vickie Smock?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Vickie Smock was supposed to travel to her new job in Nevada.

But she never made it and hasn’t been seen since.

It was January 1, 1985 when Smock became another person who was “Missing in Utah.”

“I do remember my sister and I were her favorites of course, and we were her everything,” said her daughter Cetiva Slaughter.

Smock was estranged from her husband and their two daughters lived with their dad. But Smock still came around to see her daughters.

“She wouldn’t miss birthdays or holidays or anything,” recalled Slaughter. “It was about two years of that is when we were living with our dad and then one day, she just disappeared. She was no longer was coming around.”

On that January day, Smock’s father took her to the Greyhound bus station in Salt Lake City. Her ex-husband also recalled that day.

“He took her to the bus station, and she went to Wendover because she had a job with the Peppermill Casino as a cocktail waitress,” said Craig Mismash.

Mismash said she was with a man as they headed for Wendover. But no one knew who this stranger was.

“That’s the thing, I don’t know who that guy was,” said Mismash. “I never saw who she was with when she got that ride with her dad.”

But Smock never made it to her job at the casino in West Wendover Nevada.

Soon there were alerts going out for a missing mother. Smock was nowhere to be found. There were no reports of Smock ever being on the bus and who that male companion is still a mystery today.

“I think she got involved with the wrong man, maybe possibly with this man she was with,” said Slaughter. “I don’t know. I think she was murdered. I think her body may have been disposed of between here and Wendover.”

Friday, “Missing in Utah” will continue with Smock’s disappearance including who this mystery man may be.

If anyone has information about Smock’s disappearance, contact Salt Lake City Police, the Utah Cold Case Coalition or a missing person’s Facebook page devoted to Vickie Smock