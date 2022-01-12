Missing in Utah: Family man disappears, loved ones seeking answers

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Andrew Gulledge walked out of a Provo hotel and disappeared into the night.

It was New Year’s Eve when Gulledge, a married man and father of two suddenly walked away from his family.

“My husband and I are currently separated,” said Lesley Gulledge. “But we were on very good terms and we have two kids together.”

But that week-end Gulledge said her husband planned on being with a family friend and spend the night in Provo.

That night he also abandoned his friend while staying at the Provo Marriott hotel in the downtown area. Surveillance video showed Gulledge leave the lobby and walk out the north side of the hotel.

From there no one’s sure which way he headed.

“He wasn’t in the greatest state of mind from what I understand and in my conversations with him earlier in the night,” she said. “But he just decided to go for a walk (or a) hike. He wasn’t totally clear.”

Provo police issued a missing persons alert after the wife filed a report with the department. Police had no evidence of foul play and as an adult there is little else they can do.

So, it’s up to his wife and friends to find him. They spread word of his disappearance through social media in hopes someone saw him.

“When there’s a family crisis I’m blown away by the love and support I’ve gotten,” she said.

On social media, friends posted his image. Some claimed “he may be headed to Santa Fe” New Mexico.

His wife said he went there in December and left his vehicle there. She said there was some thought he may have returned there to retrieve the vehicle. But so far, there’s been no sign of him there.

Others on social media acknowledged that he’s suffering from a “mental health crisis.” Gulledge said that is a possibility.

His own sister posted Andrew may now be wearing a “shortened beard.” Despite the push to find him, there has been no leads.

“It’s been pretty hard,” she said. “It’s definitely taking a hit on my emotional wellness.”

Lately, Lesley Gulledge has been driving around Salt Lake County after getting a tip that someone spotted him at a homeless shelter. She has left messages at the shelter for him to call home.

This is the message she wants him to hear.

“I would tell him that we love him,” she said. “That we want him safe and if he’s alive to, even if it’s anonymously, let us know that he’s okay.”

Andrew Gulledge was the sole money earner for the family. As a result, a GoFundMe account has been setup for Lesley Gulledge and her children.

Anyone with information about Andrew Gulledge is urged to contact Provo Police at 801-852-6210.