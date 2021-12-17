Missing in Utah: 26 years and counting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Stephanie Duncan just wants someone to step out of the shadows.

And she knows it’s from her mother’s circle of friends where the truth lies.

Her mother, Bobbi Ann Campbell disappeared two days after Christmas in 1994.

Back then, Stephanie Duncan was a young child and watched her mother leave the home. It was the last time she’d ever see her. She’s presumed dead and her body may have been dumped into the Jordan River.

The Utah Cold Case Coalition created a re-enactment of that last day and is posted on their website.

Someone watched the re-enactment on line and contacted Duncan. The woman claimed to be a friend of Campbell and was nearby when she died.

“(The woman said) she went to a party, and somebody injected her with a hotshot, and she overdosed,” Duncan said. “Everybody panicked, and they rolled her up in a carpet, hid her in the attic of the house.”

The woman told Duncan, her body was then tossed into the Jordan River and those involved walked away. No one spoke about it for the next 26-years.

“I believe that it could be true,” she said. “The way she talked about the smell, I don’t think you can make statements about the smell unless you were there and smelled them.”

Duncan convinced the woman to go to detectives with Unified Police. But it was a dead end. Authorities told Duncan her statements were hearsay because she wasn’t there. She also couldn’t provide names, only nicknames of those involved.

“You get tired,” Duncan said. “You get a tip. I chase them and they never really pan out. It makes me sick that she had all these friends that talk about how wonderful she was. (They would say) how she’d light up the room when she walked in but these people are withholding information about what happened to her.”

As Christmas approaches, Duncan can’t help but think of how her mother loved the holiday. Those thoughts help her get through those grim moments of false hope and false leads.

On her Christmas tree, there is one ornament that is like an heirloom. But it’s made of simple cardboard in the shape of a bulb. Duncan continues to hang onto it. She said in 1994, her mother made it for her.

Its meaning isn’t forgotten. That’s why each Christmas she puts up several small artificial trees around the home.

“Me and my kids do crafts all month long and I just try to be the mom that she would want to be,” Duncan said.

The Utah Cold Case Coalition is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and/or conviction in the disappearance of Bobbi Ann Campbell.