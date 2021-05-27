Skip to content
ABC4 Utah
Salt Lake City
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴LIVE
ABC4 Newscasts
ABC4 Live Events
Video Center
Podcasts
ABC Network News Live
Utah News
Top Stories
Local News
Northern Utah News
Wasatch Front News
Central Utah News
Southern Utah News
Utah Wildfires
National
Utah Business
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusives
Inside Utah Politics
Political News
Religion
Education
Weather
Latest Utah Weather
Utah 7 Day Forecast
Utah Weather Radar
Utah Weather Cameras
Utah Weather Alerts
Current Weather Conditions
Outdoors
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
WD Sporty
Real Sports Live Podcast
BYU
High School Sports
Jazz
Real Salt Lake
Utah State University Sports
University of Utah Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Good Things Utah
Save the Faves
Gift Guide
Table Talk
Featured Guests
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Contact GTU
Email Signup
Community Advocacy
Utah First Nomination
THERE4YOU
Academics Amid the Pandemic
A Positive Path Forward
Behind the Badge
Community Over Crisis
Good4Utah Extra
In Focus
Justice Files
Kids Under Construction
Community
4pm
Midday
Contests
Fieldstone Homes
‘Livin’ the Dream’ Show
Jessops Journeys
Jessop’s Journal
Road Tour
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Wirth Watching
Intermountain Healthcare
Real Estate Essentials
Taste Utah
BOSS Retirement
LIST: Utah schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Jobs
Join the ABC4 team!
ABC4 Utah Internships
Find a Job
Post a Job
About
Meet the Team
Programming
CW30
MeTV
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
ABC4 Utah’s Apps
Contact Us
Search
Search
Search
Missing In Utah
Missing in Utah: Where’s Macin?
Video
Utah Coronavirus
$1M payouts, free groceries part of Kroger giveaway to vaccinated customers
US taking ‘very close look’ at vaccine passports
Why Utah doesn’t have a vaccine incentive yet
Video
More Coronavirus Updates
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Good Morning Utah
How the new SLC International Airport is preparing for a surge in summer travel
Video
Talking Pictures: Your movie reviews for “Cruella” and “A Quiet Place Part 2”
Video
See this year’s lineup for the Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City
Video
More Good Morning Utah