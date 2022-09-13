GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As of Tuesday, a Grantsville missing person case has been officially reclassified as a kidnapping case.

The Grantsville City Police Department (GCPD) reports that Alexia Nicole Linarez Jauregui, 14, was last seen in Grantsville on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. “in a black shirt and black jeans with rips in the front.”

The agency says that Jauregui is believed to have left the state with two unknown individuals, one man and one woman.

According to GCPD, Jauregui is 4’5″ with brown hair, brown eyes and a nose ring.

Courtesy of GCPD

Representatives of GCPD ask that anyone with information on Jauregui’s whereabouts contact them directly at (435) 884-6881 or dial Tooele County Dispatch at (435) 882-5600.