TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Soon Utahns may be able to buy “mini-bottles” of liquor and wine in state-run liquor stores.

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) will be meeting for an annual process to review Utah Liquor rules and regulations. On the docket of items to discuss is allowing the sale of liquor and wine in bottles smaller than 200 milliliters.

These changes would allow for state-run liquor stores to sell liquor bottles as small as 50 milliliters and wine in bottles as small as 187 milliliters. Hotels would also be able to serve mini-bottles of alcoholic beverages as part of a room service that includes food and beverage.

Sale of mini-bottles of liquor and wine would begin as a small pilot program so DABS can get an idea of how the change would affect state revenue.

“Allowing the sale of 50 milliliters and 187 milliliter bottles in a small pilot program aligns the state’s retail operations with industry norms to meet reasonable consumer demand in a safe and responsible manner,” DABS said in the proposed amendment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The DABS will also be talking about expanding the list of recreational activities that can be approved to go with licenses to sell beer. Included on the list of activities are the growing sport of pickleball, as well as bocce ball, badminton, recreational climbing facilities, and historic or scene railways.

DABS is inviting the public to share their thoughts as part of the process. The hearing will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. at the Taylorsville State Office Building located at 4315 South 2700 West.