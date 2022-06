JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities with Utah Fire Info (UFI) have announced the start of a new fire.

This new blaze, deemed the “Mills Fire” is located in Juab County near mile marker 205, west of Interstate-15. At this time, the fire is estimated at 10 acres.

UFI notes that swampy conditions are making it difficult for firefighters to reach the flames. Several recourses are on scene to assist in putting out the fire.

The cause of the Mills Fire is currently under investigation.