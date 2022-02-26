SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be an extremely popular time to invest in a new home for younger generations.

A new report released by Construction Coverage looked into the home buying patterns of millennials throughout America. Its findings proved that the Salt Lake City metro area has the fourth most millennial homebuyers. In total, millennials account for 38.3% of home purchase loans in SLC to originate in 2020, compared to the national level of 29.7%.

The data suggests that the Northeastern and Great Lake states tend to have the highest share of millennial homebuyers, as well as North Dakota and Utah.

Millennials have comprised the largest share of homebuyers in the U.S. since 2014, allotting for about 37% of all homebuyers, with Gen Xers making up the next biggest group at 24%.

A summary of millennial homebuyer data in the SLC metro area is laid out as follows:

Millennial share of home purchase loans: 38.3%

Total millennial home purchase loans: 7,367

Median loan amount: $325,000

Median loan-to-value ratio: 94.5%

Median interest rate: 3.1%

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States: