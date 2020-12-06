Millcreek to open new, temporary overflow homeless shelter

The facility is being used during the freezing winter for people who have already accepted help to transition out of homelessness and is not a walk-in shelter.



“We are heading into a Utah winter in the middle of the pandemic,” said Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini, “and it’s going to be a hard time for a lot of people. I’m pleased that our city can be a safe place, at least through this winter, for Utahns experiencing homelessness to call home as they transition to more stable living arrangements.”



Millcreek Temporary Winter Housing will be operated by Switchpoint, which runs the Switchpoint Community Resource Center in St. George.



While we anticipate that the Transitional Housing Facility will be well-managed, we want you to know that you can call the following numbers if you have a question or a concern about the operation of the facility: Switchpoint – Service Provider – 435-231-3638 Francis Xavier Lilly, Millcreek Planning Director, 801-214-2752, flilly@millcreek.us UPD Non-Emergency Dispatch – 801-743-7000

