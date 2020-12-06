Millcreek to open new, temporary overflow homeless shelter

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – The City of Millcreek has announced the opening of a new overflow homeless shelter.
|The Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness (SLVCEH) announced the temporary housing facility which will be located in the former Osmond Senior Living Memory Care facility on 950 East 3300 South in Millcreek.
The home will provide 60 beds in a non-congregate setting, or up to 75 under emergency conditions.
The home is expected to be opened sometime this week and will end by no later than April 15th.
|The facility is being used during the freezing winter for people who have already accepted help to transition out of homelessness and is not a walk-in shelter.
“We are heading into a Utah winter in the middle of the pandemic,” said Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini, “and it’s going to be a hard time for a lot of people. I’m pleased that our city can be a safe place, at least through this winter, for Utahns experiencing homelessness to call home as they transition to more stable living arrangements.”
Millcreek Temporary Winter Housing will be operated by Switchpoint, which runs the Switchpoint Community Resource Center in St. George.
While we anticipate that the Transitional Housing Facility will be well-managed, we want you to know that you can call the following numbers if you have a question or a concern about the operation of the facility: Switchpoint – Service Provider – 435-231-3638 Francis Xavier Lilly, Millcreek Planning Director, 801-214-2752, flilly@millcreek.us UPD Non-Emergency Dispatch – 801-743-7000
