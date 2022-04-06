MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Millcreek is excited to host an in-person job fair on April 7 at Millcreek City Hall located at 3330 S 1300 E from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The fair will be made up of over 30 employers including companies like Domino’s Pizza, the Salt Lake Community College’s Admission Center, Walgreens, and Fed-Ed Ground, offering a variety of full-time and part-time positions.

The event’s sponsor, First Utah Bank, has called upon CupBob food truck–a mouth-watering Korean BBQ chain–to serve guests of the fair. The first 80 attendees will receive a free food voucher for the truck.

So, arrive early, bring your resume, and come dressed to impress at this too-good-to-turn-down opportunity!

To register for the event, click here.