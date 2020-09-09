Millcreek issues local state of emergency due to severe windstorm

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mayor Jeff Silvestrini issued a proclamation declaring a local emergency in Millcreek as a result of the severe windstorm that happened on September 7th and 8th.

As a result of the severe windstorm many locations in the city experienced serious property damage and power outages.

The city says this windstrom creates a state of emergency under Utah and Millcreek code.

The state of emergency makes provision for warming centers for those who are experiencing power loss as a rerult of the local state of emergency.

According to the state of emergency, the mayor is waiving any gathering restrictions, land use regulations, or prohibitions on gathering at the Millcreek community center located at 2266 East Evergreen Avenue or any other locations that will be later specified.

After the emergency of the windstorm is over the mayor authorizes volunteers to begin post emergency clean up.

The proclamation is effective immediately, according to city officials.