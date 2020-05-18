Millcreek eases regulations for outdoor dining amid COVID-19 concerns

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini issued a directive Monday easing regulations for restaurants and food establishments to encourage outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive states that for the duration of the pandemic, restaurants and fast food establishments may utilize landscaped areas and parking areas for outdoor dining, provided they meet all applicable requirements of the state of Utah.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the requirements of the Salt Lake County Health

Department, include:

• No food or beverage preparation outdoors; only dining;

• No food or beverage storage outdoors;

• Indoor restroom access must be provided; portable toilets are prohibited;

• Pets are not allowed in outdoor dining areas unless the restaurant has or obtains a “Paws on

the Patio” permit; and

• Dining may not encroach on a public right-of-way

“We have closed several of our tables inside our restaurant to abide by social distancing standards,” said Julie Hunt, owner of Millcreek restaurant Lettuce and Ladles. “Having options to move more of our tables outside will allow us to serve more customers while still being safe,” she said. “Thank you,

Millcreek!”

Millcreek City officials say they continue to look for innovative ways to help their community’s restaurants. They were the first city in the state to allow delayed business license payments and suspend temporary sign ordinances so that businesses could announce that they were open.

Last week, Millcreek also launched an interactive map to help residents find out which restaurants are open for dine-in or take-out. One can simply type in their address or click on an area of the map to see the open restaurants nearby.

