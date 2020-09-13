Millcreek comes together to help storm clean-up

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Saturday, dozens of volunteers came together to help with storm debris on the streets of Millcreek.

“There are a lot of people who have limbs down and damage around the city,” said Timothy Bachman with Millcreek City.

“We thought, why don’t we get volunteers together on Saturday, and have them drive around and pick this stuff up for people,” added Bachman.

“We’re just going to try and take the stuff that people can’t transport easily themselves,” he said.

The all-day event brought together volunteers, and Bachman said they might do the same thing next Saturday if there is enough demand.