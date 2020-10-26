Millard County man found passed out after crash coughs on first-responders while saying he has COVID

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Millard County man who was found passed out inside a truck after it crashed off an embankment Saturday night coughed on medical personnel trying to help him while telling them he has COVID-19.

According to arresting documents, police were called to a crash in the area above Reservation Road Saturday night around 9 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that had driven off the road, crashed through a fence, and had come to a stop 100 yards down in the sagebrush.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver, Ricardo Rodriguez, 33, passed out in the driver’s seat of a 2009 white Dodge Journey. Deputies said they could smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from him, documents state.

As they were checking Rodriguez’s pulse he woke up and became very violent screaming profanities and fighting with deputies.

Rodriguez was being so combative, it resulted in an altercation where one of the deputies was shoved through the trunk of a large sagebrush.

Rodriguez continued fighting with law enforcement even after being placed in restraints. Once in the vehicle, he began slamming the leg restraints against the window, attempting to break it. A deputy had to taser him twice to get him to put his legs back in the vehicle and comply, documents further state.

Rodgriguez was transported to the Fillmore hospital where he refused to submit to a blood draw, refuse to cooperate with medical staff, and tried to stand up when the nurse would attempt to insert the needle.

Two more attempts were made to draw his blood but were ceased for the safety of the nurses after he continued to act aggressively, pull away, and yell profanities.

Also while attempting to draw blood, Ricardo loudly stated he had COVID and began intentionally coughing in the faces of the nurses, the deputies others that were near him.

Documents state while escorting Ricardo out of the hospital, he began to fight again and attempted to head-butt a known off-duty deputy that is also a member of the fire rescue crew.

Once inside the secure area of the Jail, Rodriguez attempted to kick another deputy while being escorted to the booking area.



Rodriguez was booked into the Millard County Jail for DUI, assault on police x3, assault on officer not in uniform, assault by a prisoner, assault on medical staff, aggravated assault (coughing on staff), refusing a chemical blood test, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.