The Bentonville Arkansas Temple was dedicated on Sept. 17, 2023. All Photos courtesy the LDS Church Newsroom.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In a first for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, three temples were dedicated in one day.

On September 17, three new temples were dedicated in two countries. This brings the number of operating temples for the Church to 182 around the world.

Three members of the church’s highest-ranking leaders, called Apostles, dedicated the three temples just hours apart. Elder Quentin L. Cook dedicated the Moses Lake Washington Temple, just two hours after Elder David A. Bednar dedicated the Bentonville Arkansas Temple. Earlier in the day Elder Neil L. Anderson dedicated the Brasília Brazil Temple.

Temples are dedicated to the work the Church performs in them following public open houses. Once dedicated, the temple is only open to members of the Church in good standing with their leaders.

Brasília Brazil Temple Bentonville Arkansas Temple Moses Lake Washington Temple

During public open houses members of the community are invited to tour the facilities and get a glimpse of the ornate interiors that are deemed a spiritual and peaceful place by members of the Church.

“There was a powerful, spiritual feeling that touched your neighbors and community leaders from all five stakes in this temple district,” Cook said to those attending the dedication of the Moses Lake Temple.

During dedication services, a special prayer is given by Church general authorities designating the building for Church use and asking God to bless the structure and grounds on which the temple has been built. The ceremony usually includes music and talks given by Church leaders. Attendance for these events is by invitation only, although they are sometimes broadcast to Church members outside of the temple grounds to invitation-only meetings in local meeting houses.

There will be two more temples dedicated on Oct. 8; McAllen Texas and Feather River California, followed shortly by the Bangkok Thailand Temple on Oct. 22.