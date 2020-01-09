Sen. Mike Lee fired up following classified briefing on Iran

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – The Trump administration made its case for killing a powerful Iranian general on Capitol Hill, but some legislators say the classified briefings were short on details.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said it was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate.”

Lee said the 75-minute briefing left him “unsatisfied” with the administration’s legal, factual and moral justification for last week’s attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The biggest problem he had with the briefing was a message he and other attendees received from one of the administration’s briefers.

Lee said he found it “insulting and demeaning” for administration briefers to warn lawmakers against debating the merits of further military action against Iran because that would only embolden Tehran.

“It is not acceptable for officials within the executive branch of government … to come in and tell us that we can’t debate and discuss the appropriateness of military intervention against Iran. It’s un-American, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s wrong,” Lee said, adding that he now planned to support a war powers resolution introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: