Midway’s Ice Castles will open this week

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Starting this week, Utahns will be able to feel like they’re starring in their own real-life version of Frozen. Well, maybe they won’t be singing “Let It Go” at the top of their lungs, but the magnificent ice castles will be a reality.

That’s right, starting on Friday, January 14, 2022, Midway’s Ice Castles will be open for the 2022 season.

This winter attraction features larger-than-life castles made of solid ice, illuminated with multicolored lights. Master ice artisans have also molded the frozen water into ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, and frozen thrones. Guests can also experience a horse-drawn sleigh ride as part of their visit.

The Midway Ice Castles are located at the Solider Hollow Nordic Center and tickets for the popular attraction will go on sale Tuesday, January 11 at 5pm.