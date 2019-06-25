Midway Mayor talks about balancing growth and keeping small town charm

MIDWAY (ABC4 News) – The ABC4 News cruised into Midway for our Pop Up Studio Tour Monday.

Midway is located in Wasatch County, nestled in the Heber Valley about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

Don Hudson and Emily Florez were greeted by Mayor Celeste Johnson.

Mayor Johnson spoke about the balancing act of juggling growth and keeping Midway a quaint little town.

“We want to keep Midway what is—this beautiful, rural attraction, but people find it and they want to live here,” said Mayor Johnson.

The Midway voters approved of a $5 million-bond to protect some of the agricultural land in city. Landowners now have an opportunity to sell to other entities other than developers. If they’d like to keep their land agricultural, that’s an option.

For more information, visit www.midwaycityut.org.