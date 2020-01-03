Midway Ice Castles set to open

News
Posted: / Updated:

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One of the state’s most popular attractions, Ice Castles, opens Friday Jan 10th. Tickets go on sale Monday January 6th.

This winter temperatures keep rising above freezing. This created a battle for the ice artisans to get ready for the Friday grand opening. Now the acre of interactive is ready to go, with frozen tunnels, fountains, slides, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color changing LED lights.

According to a press release, artisans have spent the last four weeks dripping, shaping, and hand-placing icicles to create the fairy tale playground.

This is the ninth season that the Utah-based company has created its icy experience in Midway. The castle, which is built entirely from ice, is one of six ice Castle locations in North America. The company also has locations in Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Alberta, Canada.

Ice Castles was founded by Brent Christensen, a Utah father of six who was looking for ways his family could share the outdoors in winter. He created an ice cave in the front yard of their home, and that brought more than his own kids. Ice Castles is now an internationally renowned experience with six locations across the United States and Canada.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Federal ban on flavored vaping products aims to curb underage use, critics say it's the wrong move (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal ban on flavored vaping products aims to curb underage use, critics say it's the wrong move (5 p.m.)"

New 2020 Laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "New 2020 Laws"

Why New Year's resolution diets don't work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why New Year's resolution diets don't work"

Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans"

Snowstorm ushers in 2020 creating dangerous conditions on Utah roadways

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowstorm ushers in 2020 creating dangerous conditions on Utah roadways"

'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park"
More Video News

Don't Miss