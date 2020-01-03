Midway Ice Castles set to open

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One of the state’s most popular attractions, Ice Castles, opens Friday Jan 10th. Tickets go on sale Monday January 6th.

This winter temperatures keep rising above freezing. This created a battle for the ice artisans to get ready for the Friday grand opening. Now the acre of interactive is ready to go, with frozen tunnels, fountains, slides, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color changing LED lights.

According to a press release, artisans have spent the last four weeks dripping, shaping, and hand-placing icicles to create the fairy tale playground.

This is the ninth season that the Utah-based company has created its icy experience in Midway. The castle, which is built entirely from ice, is one of six ice Castle locations in North America. The company also has locations in Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Alberta, Canada.

Ice Castles was founded by Brent Christensen, a Utah father of six who was looking for ways his family could share the outdoors in winter. He created an ice cave in the front yard of their home, and that brought more than his own kids. Ice Castles is now an internationally renowned experience with six locations across the United States and Canada.

