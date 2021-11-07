Midvale wedding shooting leaves one dead, police investigating

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been killed after being shot outside of a wedding in Midvale on Saturday night.

Unified Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Oscar Avila and confirms he was a guest at the wedding.

Authorities say the incident happened around 11:26 p.m. on Saturday night outside of an event center at 7200 South 150 East.

Police say wedding guests could hear gunshots ringing out while exiting the wedding venue. When authorities arrived, they found the victim bleeding on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed to save him.

The cause of the fatal shooting is not known, but police suspect it may be gang-related. Officials are still investigating the events that unfolded.

No arrests have been made at this time and police have no suspect information. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Unified Police at (801) 840-4000.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.