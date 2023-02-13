MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A Midvale man was charged on Friday for allegedly possessing multiple gigabytes of child pornography on his computer.

Jared Charles Putnam, 53, was charged on Feb. 10 with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor at the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City, according to police reports. These charges are second-degree felonies.

In October 2022, an alleged subscriber of a P2P network distributing child pornography was reported to live in Salt Lake County. After obtaining a search warrant, the Utah ICAC Task Force executed a search on Feb. 8 at the address in Midvale.

According to the police report, Putnam, after being read his Miranda rights, immediately began confessing to downloading, viewing, and masturbating to child pornography. He also admitted to saving multiple gigabytes onto his computer.

The files found on his computer allegedly contained pornography depicting children between the ages of 4-year-olds to fourteen-year-olds.

The P2P program was reportedly found on his computer, and Putnam admitted he used it as recently as earlier that day. Putnam said in the police report, that he first started looking at child pornography approximately 10 years ago, using the same P2P program but stopped after a couple of months. He said he resumed his activity approximately two years ago.

According to the police report, Putnam admitted to saving the files on his computer and told Utah ICAC Task Force where to look for them. At this point, the task force located over 36,500 files on his computer.

Due to the sheer volume of files that were located, the ages of children to which he is sexually attracted, and that many previously identified victims were found in his collection, Putnam was not given bail, the report stated.

Putnam was formally charged Friday, but his court date has not been set yet.