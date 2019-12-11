You Don’t Need a Fairy Godmother to Find An Affordable Prom Dress

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah high school students have a fairy godmother among their ranks and they may not even know it. Lily Miller, a student at American Fork High School and member of the local DECA chapter, serves as the 2019 Managing Director of a charity organization called The Cinderella Project Utah. The organization aims to make prom and other high school formal events affordable to all students who wish to attend by offering donated formal wear (gowns and even suits) at low prices to the students.

Miller says most attire is priced between $5 to $20, a small fraction of the actual cost of a formal gown or suit. Miller says some students and their families spend upwards of $400 to $500 on their prom outfits, but not every student can afford that price tag so that’s where the Cinderella Project helps. The organization has hundreds of dresses to choose from and is now expanding its offerings to clothing for young men because prom is pricey for everyone, Miller says.

The group accepts donations of new or gently used formal dresses and suits, shoes and accessories as well in any size, any style, era or length.

Cinderella Project Utah is hosting a One-Day Sale Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Provo Towne Center – first floor off the center court next to Game Stop.

To learn more about the Cinderella Project Utah, go to Instagram at @cinderellaprojectutah or send an email to CinderellaProjectUtah@gmail.com.