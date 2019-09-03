You don’t have to wait for the holidays to hear Kurt Bestor’s latest concert series

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer Kurt Bestor stopped by Midday to share some exciting news about his non-holiday concert series entitled “Music In High Places” kicking off on Saturday, September 7th at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins, Utah.

Bestor chose the name “Music In High Places” because he wants to the performance venues to be as inspiring as the music he’s featuring. Instead of traditional performance halls and stages, Bestor will take these intimate shows to breathtaking natural locations, such as beneath the towering red-rock cliffs at Kayenta, or stunning mountaintop locations such as the beautiful building at the top of Snowbird, to architectural masterpieces, like the Natural History Museum in Salt Lake City.

After the concert on September 7, the series will resume at other locations to be announced in Spring of 2020.



Tickets are now on sale for Bestor’s “Music in High Places” concert on September 7th at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, located at 881 Coyote Gulch Ct. in Ivins.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call the box office at 435-674-2787. General Admission Tickets are $35, and $10 for children and students with current student ID.

