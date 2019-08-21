Western film made in Utah to debut fall of 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A western film made right here in Utah will make its big-screen debut in September 2019.

‘Out of Liberty’ is an intense western jailbreak based on recorded events. The film stars Jasen Wade, Brandon Ray Olive, Casey Elliott and Corbin Allred.

The film takes place in the winter of 1839. For months, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been gathering to Missouri, stoking fear and uncertainty. The fear and misunderstanding lead to rising tensions, and the leadership of the Church-led by Joseph Smith (Brandon Ray Olive)-are eventually arrested on charges of treason.

Director of the film, Garrett Batty tells ABC4’s Nicea DeGering he always wanted to do a western and says this one has modern-day principles.

Batty says there will be five screenings in the first week leading up to the release date of the movie. For more information about that, click here.

What others are reading: