Vigil held to honor those who died due to high insulin costs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Insulin for all was the subject in Downtown Salt Lake this weekend as advocates with the Utah Chapter of T1 International gathered to hold a vigil honoring those who died due to high costs of insulin not only in Utah but across the country as well.

The vigil took place directly across the street from the State Capitol on Saturday evening. T1 International Utah Chapter leader Mindie Hooley said she held the T1International vigil to “honor the lives taken away by pharmaceutical greed” and said it could have been her son that died.

Because the price of insulin was so he high, he had to ration his insulin.

“My son lived, but others haven’t,” she said.”As a mom of a type 1 diabetic it’s only right to honor these lives, and to help bring awareness that we need affordable insulin in Utah and across the USA.’’

