Utah singer to appear on American Idol

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – A singer from Provo, Utah joined ABC4 News to share his journey from local performances to the American Idol stage.

Jordan Moyes, a contestant on this season of American Idol, will be featured in the March 15th episode, where he auditions in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Moyes told ABC4’s Nicea Degering he started playing guitar at a young age, but it took him until high school to pursue his passion for singing, because he was afraid to sing in front of crowds.

During his audition, Moyes said he tried to be authentic and true to himself. He describes his musical style as folk singer-songwriter.

Sunday’s episode of American Idol is scheduled to air at 6:00 p.m. on ABC.

To find out more information about this season of American Idol, visit their website Americanidol.com.