Utah Foster Care presents its 17th annual Chalk Art Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Foster Care presents the 17th annual Chalk Art Festival at The Gateway this weekend.

“Performance artists” are painting the street, all day Friday and Saturday, and then on Sunday, people can walk through and see the colorful art gallery they have created.

On Friday’s Midday, Heidi Naylor with Utah Foster Care, talked about how Utah’s largest street painting festival spotlights the urgent need for foster families for children across the state.

For more information about this weekend’s Chalk Art Festival, click here.