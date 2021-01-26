The National Ability Center’s ‘Huntsman Cup’

ABC4 News – The National Ability Center provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families of differing abilities, physical, cognitive and developmental, including competitive athletes, youth, veterans and more.

The Huntsman Cup, sponsored by Vail Epic Promise, is held at Park City Mountain and focuses on

building technical skills in racing and lowering points to qualify for top-level international

competitions. The 3-day competition will consist of two days of Slalom and one day of Super G

racing. Approximately 35 athletes are scheduled to participate representing the U.S., Kenya,

Chile, Australia, Great Britain and Japan. The National Ability Center’s High Performance Alpine

team is also scheduled to compete.

For more information visit discovernac.org