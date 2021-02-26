The Children’s Center announces eighth annual jewelry luncheon to support early childhood mental health in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The Children’s Center, a Utah-based nonprofit offering mental health services to infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families, announced its 8th annual Jewelry Luncheon that will be held virtually on Thursday, March 4 from 12-1 pm.

The Children’s Center’s annual Jewelry Luncheon is a community event that was founded by Helen Cardon in 2013. When Cardon’s mother passed away in 1992, she left behind a cache of fabulous jewelry that she wanted to be put to good use. The luncheon auctions off a collection of jewelry donated to the center throughout the year from generous community members looking to support the impactful work that The Children’s Center achieves. The event has grown to include thousands of pieces of donated jewelry and has raised more than $500,000 for The Children’s Center during the past several years.

“Watching the jewelry luncheon continue to grow during the past few years has been amazing,” said Cardon. “We are so lucky to have The Children’s Center in our community. It’s their services, education, and nurturing that have given children and their families the chance to get mental health services they need. I am grateful for the opportunity to be involved with The Children’s Center and to help support this important mission. My mother would be so pleased to see what sprung out of her jewelry box!”

The Children’s Center provides services to children and families throughout the Salt Lake Valley and the state of Utah, assisting approximately 2,000 families annually. Due in part to the fundraising efforts throughout the year such as the luncheon, the center is able to continue providing quality treatment for all those in need, regardless of financial ability.

“Like never before, we need to rise as leaders to spread awareness and educate the state on the importance of early childhood mental health,” said Rebecca Dutson, president and CEO of The Children’s Center. “I am beyond grateful for the donors and those who participate to help us support children and families throughout the state, and to our team who works tirelessly.”

This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000. All proceeds benefit The Children’s Center and their efforts to continue to move the mark of early children’s mental health upward and educate Utahns on its importance.

To learn more and register for the event, please visit their website.